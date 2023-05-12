Watch Now
City of Arroyo Grande shares photos of vandalized bathrooms

Damaged bathroom at Heritage Square Park in Arroyo Grande.
Posted at 1:14 PM, May 12, 2023
The City of Arroyo Grande is closing some of its public bathrooms overnight because of recent vandalism.

The city shared photos on its Facebook page Friday showing damage to the Heritage Square Park restrooms.

As a result of what city officials say is "repeated and significant destruction and vandalism," the restrooms will be locked daily from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m.

The public bathrooms on Ash Street will remain open, but according to the city, "if the level of vandalism continues to escalate, implementation of similar closure measures will be enacted."

The city is encouraging people to report vandalism or suspicious behavior near the restrooms or other public facilities.

