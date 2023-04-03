City of Arroyo Grande to host 34th Annual Family Egg Hunt and Festival

The City of Arroyo Grande is hosting its 34th Annual Family Egg Hunt and Festival Saturday.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at Elm Street Park in Arroyo Grande.

The event includes egg hunts for all ages, including the only Adult Egg Hunt in San Luis Obispo County, city officials said.

There will also be sack races, an egg toss contest, a free hot dog barbecue, a petting zoo and more, according to city officials.

Food trucks such as Crave Mini-Donutes and Shaka Shak will be present with delicious treats for sale.

Participants of the egg hunts are encouraged to bring a basket.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help with the egg hunt and festival.

For more information, contact the Arroyo Grande Recreation Services Department at (805) 473-5477.