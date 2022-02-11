City of Atascadero begins tree planting in the Sunken Gardens

The City of Atascadero began the Sunken Garden Replanting Plan.

The funding for the project was approved by the city council in November.

The plan includes the planting of eight new trees, including six redwood, one cedar, and one coastal live oak. Experts say planting the trees at this time of year provides the ideal conditions because of the additional moisture in the ground and lower temperatures.

The project will take two days to complete, with work taking place on Thursday and Friday. After the trees are planted temporary fencing and mulch will be installed around them for their protection.

In addition to the tree planting at Sunken Gardens, the city is also planting 10 new trees along Entrada Avenue in downtown, in conjunction with sidewalk repairs currently taking place there.

The sidewalk repair is expected to be complete next week, and then the city will plant the new trees.