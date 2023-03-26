Watch Now
City of Atascadero gearing up for another First Friday on April 7

Atascadero
The city of Atascadero is gearing up for another First Friday on April 7.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 16:11:22-04

This will take place in the downtown area from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Entertainment for this First Friday will feature the "Stellar Band."

The downtown retail stores will launch the "atowndowntownpassport."

All participants need to do is get six stamps from any of the 35 participating businesses and they will be entered to win a shopping spree.

The streets of vintage artisan market will also be there along with a variety of food vendors.

