City of Atascadero holiday events

The "Musical Holiday Walk Around the Lake" returns to Atascadero on Saturday, December 3, and the “Trail of Lights" holiday lighting kicks off on December 5.

The "Musical Holiday Walk Around the Lake" will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

This special evening will offer caroling, musical groups, refreshments, and holiday decorations as you stroll around Atascadero Lake.

This event is brought to the community by the Atascadero Lake Neighborhood Association.

Atascadero residents will once again be able to join in the fun of the holiday season with the “Trail of Lights” holiday lighting tour map.

This offers an opportunity for residents to showcase their lighted decorations from December 5 through Christmas day.

The deadline to enter in time for the contest is midnight on December 5 and it is free to participate.

Winners will be announced at Winter Wonderland on December 9 at 5 p.m.

For more information about these events and all of the upcoming city events in Atascadero, click here.