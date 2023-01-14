City of Atascadero issues weather advisory

The City of Atascadero has issued a weather advisory for the late evening on Friday, Jan. 13, through Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

The following are things to keep in mind as the storm advances into Atascadero:

Do not call 911 unless there is an immediate threat to someone's life or health and safety. The City urges all residents to refrain from calling 911 unless the above conditions apply and it is a genuine life-threatening emergency.



Critical infrastructure and personal property: If catastrophic damage is in place with either of these or if you see major storm damage or flooding that requires assistance from City workers, please call the Public Works Department at (805) 470-3148. For flooding, road and downed tree/limb concerns, please contact this number, not the non-emergency Dispatch line.



Storm Information for safety tips, reducing further damage, reporting a flood, sandbags and sand: www.ReadySLO.org [readyslo.org] or call the Phone Assistance Center at (805) 781-5678.



Please use caution as you are out driving on local roads, and watch for workers as they are out clearing trees and debris from roadways and storm drains. Please be safe, stay off the roads where possible, and do not attempt to cross any moving body of water. The City of Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services and Public Works Departments are working diligently to assess and respond to damage and flooding caused by the torrential downpour and severe storm in Atascadero and throughout the County.

For more information on current road conditions in your evacuation zone, click here.