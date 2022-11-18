City of Atascadero to host second Fall Festival Weekend

The 2nd Annual Atascadero Fall Festival will take place this weekend from November 18-20.

Events will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the Sunken Gardens.

Admission is free to the public while Suds at Sunken Gardens requires a ticket to be purchased beforehand.

Attractions include live music from more than 30 bands, food vendors, and carnival rides.

With the festival comes road closures until Monday such as:

East Mall closed from El Camino Real to Lewis after morning school drop-off

Palma closed between West Mall & Entrada; Intersection stays open on West Mall & Palma Ave.

Parking will also be restricted on El Camino Real between West Mall and East Mall.

