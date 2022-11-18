Watch Now
City of Atascadero to host second Fall Festival Weekend

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Atascadero City Hall
Posted at 10:14 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 13:14:35-05

The 2nd Annual Atascadero Fall Festival will take place this weekend from November 18-20.

Events will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the Sunken Gardens.

Admission is free to the public while Suds at Sunken Gardens requires a ticket to be purchased beforehand.

Attractions include live music from more than 30 bands, food vendors, and carnival rides.

With the festival comes road closures until Monday such as:

  • East Mall closed from El Camino Real to Lewis after morning school drop-off
  • Palma closed between West Mall & Entrada; Intersection stays open on West Mall & Palma Ave.

Parking will also be restricted on El Camino Real between West Mall and East Mall.

