City of Atascadero to use new online burn-permitting option

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services says there will be a new online burn-permitting option this year.

The department tweeted about the city's announcement on Tuesday.

On the City of Atascadero website, the department says the city will use the Outdoor Debris Burn Permitting System to provide a user-friendly, free, online way for residents to obtain important information.

The new system allows staff to see burn locations on a daily basis, immediately notify users of changing conditions, message important fire safety information, ensure that those planning a burn are aware of the rules and regulations and that the right jurisdiction is being notified of the planned burn.

The Public Fire Safety (PFS) system is available as an iPhone or Android app.

The department says the app offers a convenient method for residents to schedule burn days, check conditions, and see alerts at any time -- including a comprehensive local wind and moisture forecast.

The PFS app is available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

In your app store, search "Public Fire Safety", get the app, open, sign in and schedule your burn days.

To read more about the new online burn-permitting option, click here.