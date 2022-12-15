City of Goleta grant funds now available for non-profits

Starting tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 16 until Jan. 27, 2023, online applications will be accepted for both Goleta City Grant and Community Development Block Grant programs.

The city council has set aside approximately $100,000 in general fund money and $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money for the Goleta City Grant Program.

Recipients of this grant may receive up to $5,000 for programs that benefit Goleta residents and the general community. Organizations involved in educational and cultural activities, such as music, art, dance, and recreation, as well as Goleta-oriented special events and regional projects that enhance and support the quality of life in Goleta are encouraged to apply.

Grant applications for both programs will be accepted online via the ZoomGrants program. Once all applications are received a committee will be appointed to evaluate the applications and make funding recommendations to the city council. The council then awards the grants at a meeting in the spring, likely in May of 2023.

Visit https://www.cityofgoleta.org/i-want-to/apply-for/grants for additional information on both grant programs or contact Shanna Dawson in the city of Goleta neighborhood services department, at 805-690-5126 or sdawson@cityofgoleta.org.