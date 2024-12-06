City of Goleta repaves Cathedral Oaks Road bike path for bikers, pedestrians

Users of the Cathedral Oaks Road bike path in western Goleta are now able to enjoy a repaved and restriped route after the city completed its bike path improvements project.

Officials say the segment stretching from Paseo Del Pinion to the closure point at the crib wall near the intersection of Cathedral Oaks Road and Calle Real now has a smoother, safer surface and clearer markings for cyclists and pedestrians.

The City of Goleta reports that the enhancement was part of a recent pavement project, which included the new back-in angled parking and re-striping on Cathedral Oaks Road near the bike path (from Northgate Drive to Paseo Del Pinion).

A map of Goleta Public Works' completed and in-progress pavement projects throughout the city can be found on the City of Goleta's webpage.

Community members with questions about the Pavement Rehabilitation Projects can contact pavement@CityofGoleta.org or 805-562-5504, or visit the official webpage.