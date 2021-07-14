City of Goleta seeks virtual and in-person participation in City Council meetings

The City of Goleta has announced that they will be allowing both virtual and in-person participation in their City Council meetings.

The city is making the announcement ahead of their next meeting, set for July 20. The move aims to help the public share their comments in a comfortable way, whether that is in-person or through a webinar link.

Goleta said their City Council meetings will happen on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. and are located at Goleta City Hall at 130 Cremona Dr.

The city notes that face coverings are required in City Hall, though community members have the choice to remove their masks while speaking at the microphone.

Officials have shared a few ways to participate virtually. Participants can register in advance using the GoToWebinar link on the meeting's agenda. Virtual comments can be shared in advance by emailing cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org. Those looking to watch the meetings can see them live on Channel 19 or streaming through the city's website.

The city notes that other regularly scheduled public meetings will remain virtual.