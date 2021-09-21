City of Goleta to appeal cannabis project

The City of Goleta plans to appeal the County of Santa Barbara's approval of a cannabis cultivation project just outside the city limits.

The White Light Cannabis Cultivation Project reportedly calls for the development of 17 acres of nursery and outdoor cannabis cultivation, processing, and distribution.

It would be located at 222 Winchester Canyon Road, just a half-mile from the city limits.

City officials say the county did not address their concerns about hydrogen sulfide hazards in the well water in the area, odor abatement, and an environmental review.

The city's appeal will be heard by the County Planning Commission at a future date still to be determined.