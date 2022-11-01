City of Goleta to offer a new emergency preparedness service

The Goleta Emergency Preparedness Program is offering a new service to help Goleta residents with its Community Disaster Education Course (or CDE).

A CDE is a free, one-hour introductory course that teaches residents how to become more prepared in the event of a disaster. Attendees will learn about multiple topics such as what is expected following a disaster, what they can do to prepare their home and workplace, how to build an emergency bag, and more

A CDE can be held anywhere and during most hours; during a lunch break, after hours at a Homeowners Association (HOA) meeting, or at a weekend community gathering.

Residents can request a CDE by using an online form and a city representative will get in touch to schedule the CDE presentation.

Presentations will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis, and a limited number of CDEs will be available each month. In the future, CDE’s will also be available in Spanish.

For any additional questions regarding CDEs, please reach out to the city’s Emergency Services Coordinator at CERT@cityofgoleta.org