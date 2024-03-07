City of Grover Beach announces Chief John Peters' retirement

Grover Beach Police Chief John Peters is set to retire this July, city officials announced Thursday.

Chief Peters began his public safety career in 1994 and has served in communities across Massachusetts, Kansas, and California before joining the Grover Beach Police Department in 2006, according to the press release.

He then rose from a police officer to Chief in 2015 and has led the department in implementing the Presidential task Force's 21st Century Policing model, integrating advanced technology and securing over $3 million in grants.

City officials said the City Manager has selected Jim Munro as the incoming Chief of Police.

"I am happy I had the opportunity to work in the very supportive community of Grover Beach. I can confidently say that the Police Department has the best team of professionals in its history and Jim Munro will make an excellent Chief of Police," Chief Peters said.

Jim Munro currently serves as a Commander with the police department and previously served as a Lieutenant at the Clovis Police Department.

Officials said Munro has "a rich background in law enforcement technology" and "brings a wealth of experience and innovation to his new role."

According to the press release, Munro is involved with the California Police Chief's Association Technology Committee and has graduated from the FBI National Academy.

"I am deeply humbled to have been selected to lead the dedicated men and women of the Grover Beach Police Department, and I pledge to serve our community with integrity, dedication, and a commitment to excellence. I’m thankful for the guidance and leadership of Chief Peters, and I congratulate him on a very successful career," Munro said.

The City Council will formally approve Commander Munro's employment agreement at the City Council meeting on March 11.