City of Grover Beach issues voluntary evacuation advisory for some areas

The city of Grover Beach is issuing a voluntary evacuation advisory for some areas according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

The voluntary evacuation advisory is for Nacimiento Ave., Owens Ct., and Mono Ct.

Police say due to potential flooding concerns, it may become necessary to evacuate this area later. Police say if the need to evacuate becomes immediately necessary, the city will issue an evacuation warning and/or an evacuation order.

If you need assistance, contact Grover Beach police dispatch at 805-473-4511 or 911 for emergencies.

Once again, this is only a voluntary evacuation advisory at this time.

Additional updates will be posted to Grover Beach Police Department’s social media channels.