City of Grover Beach looking to improve outdoor public areas

The Grover Beach City Council is working with the parks commission to improve some outdoor areas in the city.

The improvements are part of a planned update to the city’s five-year capital improvement program.

Some of the proposed new projects include an $800,000 dollar gateway arch at the intersection of Highway 1 and Grand Avenue that would welcome drivers to the city and $200,000 for a new trail system already in the works along Meadow Creek in the greenway off El Camino Real.

There are also plans for new and improved lighting for the sports complex at Mentone Basin Park, a permanent softball field at 16th Street Park, an official dog park at the intersection of Oak Park and Farroll Road, as well as new exercise equipment at Mentone Basin.

So far, the council has agreed to prioritize new lighting at the sports fields.

“Soda sports complex is our main hub for baseball, soccer--and those numbers keep growing which is a good thing because we want our kids off the devices and on the field,” said a man who spoke at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

The new trail system could be expanded in the future and connect to 4th Street.

“This project, if funded, would allow us to do some additional environmental assessment work, public outreach, and see if we could create our own version of a Bob Jones Trail,” said Grover Beach City Manager Matthew Bronson.

Three designs for a new playground were also presented at Tuesday night’s meeting for Ramona Garden Park.

“Ramona Garden Park is really a jewel within the city, it is our central park in Grover Beach,” said Bronson. “We really want to see how we can activate the park so it’s not just a special event facility, but it can be used on a daily basis by families, by everyone across the community.”

The new playground is just one of the improvements planned at the park.

“Construction could proceed in probably early 2024. We’re expecting to finalize the design in spring of next year,” said capital improvement projects manager Erin Wiggin.

The first phase of the project is expected to cost between $1.7 million and $2 million.

Future phases include building an amphitheater for concerts as well as a community center.

Tuesday night’s meeting kicked off a months-long discussion and a finalized plan will be presented to the council in March.

The city will look at how to fund the improvement projects in the coming months.

