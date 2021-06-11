Watch
City of Grover Beach offering old street signs for sale

City of Grover Beach
The City of Grover Beach is selling its old street signs as it replaces them with new ones.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jun 11, 2021
The City of Grover Beach will be installing new street signs later this month and is selling its old ones.

City officials say it's a chance to own a piece of city history.

Residential signs are selling for $20, while the larger overhead signs located along Grand Avenue as well as the city limit signs are selling for $50.

The signs are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Officials say they're going fast and they've already sold 180 of the signs.

To purchase a sign, contact PublicWorks@GroverBeach.org or (805) 473-4530.

The city says money collected from the sales will be used for community beautification projects including flowers, trees, and public art.

