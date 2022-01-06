City of Grover Beach relaunches 'Buy Local' gift card program

Shoppers in Grover Beach are getting another chance to participate in the city's 'Buy Local' gift card program.

Grover Beach city leaders say they plan on relaunching the program after seeing how successful it was in 2021 to further boost the economy and support local businesses.

During the months of February through April, community members and visitors can earn free gift cards to participating Grover Beach businesses by shopping, dining and supporting other businesses in Grover Beach.

When a shopper spends $100 or more in the retail, restaurant, brewery, winery, fitness, and salon/personal services sectors, they can select from a list of participating businesses to receive a free gift card for $25.

To claim the gift card, shoppers need to upload their receipt of $100 or more to southcountychambers.com and choose their preferred gift card. The selected gift card can be picked up at the California Welcome Center in Pismo Beach or mailed to the recipient within one to two weeks.

According to city leaders, in 2021, there were approximately 2,500 receipts submitted totaling $225,000 in customer spending. The City of Grover Beach purchased $53,000 in gift card purchases at nearly 30 local businesses, which generated a total of $278,000 in funding for local businesses.

For this second round of the Buy Local program, the City of Grover Beach will purchase up to twenty $25 gift cards from each qualified local business that is selected, up to a total of $500. Grover Beach businesses can apply to participate in the Buy Local gift card program here to take advantage of the generous gift card funding and promotional opportunities. For questions, please email info@southcountychambers.com, or call (805) 489-1488.