City of Grover Beach relaunches 'Buy Local' program for second time

The popular Buy Local gift card program aimed at boosting the economy for local businesses in Grover Beach returns this week for the second time after a successful 2021 turnout.

From now through April, whenever a shopper spends $100 or more at a small business in the city of Grover Beach, the shopper is eligible to receive a $25 gift card from a select list of participating Grover Beach businesses.

In order to claim the gift card, the shopper must upload their receipt to southcountychambers.com showing that they spent $100 or more and will have their preferred gift card selection mailed to them within one to two weeks.

Current gift card choices include: Chameleon Style for the Home, Exfoliate Skin Therapy, Fuego, Grover Station Grill, Heidi's Suite, Jimmy D's Spaghetti Joint, Monarch Grove Winery and Tasting Room, Nan's Pre-Owned Books, Pardon My French Bakery, Rib Line by the Beach, Signature Nails and Spa, St. Barnabas Thrift Shop, and Trinity Cyclery.

More choices are expected to be added as Grover Beach businesses join the program.

Last year, the City of Grover Beach partnered with the South County Chamber of Commerce to launch the program for the first time as part of the city's efforts to stimulate the economy, retain local jobs and help small businesses recover from the pandemic.

According to a press release, there were approximately 2,500 receipts submitted, reaching a total of $225,000 in customer spending and the City of Grover Beach purchased $53,000 in gift card purchases at nearly 30 local businesses, generating $278,000 in funding for local businesses.

“This was a very successful program that will have long-lasting dividends for our businesses,” Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee said. “I thank South County Chambers of Commerce for its tremendous partnership in assisting us with this program to help our businesses.”

During this second run of the program, the City of Grover Beach will purchase up to twenty $25 gift cards from each qualified local business that is selected.

Grover Beach businesses are still able to apply to participate in the Buy Local program by visiting the registration website.

For any questions, email info@southcountychambers.com or call (805) 489-1488.

