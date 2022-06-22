City of Lompoc cancels 4th of July aerial fireworks show due to safety concerns

An annual fireworks show won't be taking place in Lompoc this year, but city leaders say there will be no shortage of fun this Independence Day.

"We had to cancel this year due to the pyrotechnic group that assists. They were unable to do it safely given the venue," said Christie Alarcon, City of Lompoc Community Development Director.

Alarcon says the increased fire hazard was among the reasons the show was canceled.

"There's a lot of factors. There is a lot of housing nearby. We now have some cell towers right in the middle of the baseball field, so all of those things affect the decision," she said.

But even though there won't be an aerial fireworks show in the city this year, there are other options for community festivities.

Alarcon says on July 4th, there will be bounce houses, interactive games, food trucks and live music at Ryon Memorial Park.

"We've booked some really great musicians who will provide entertainment out there, as well as face painting, games for the kids, and just a really good time to get out there with your family. And then you can go home and do your Safe and Sane fireworks at home," she said.

Donovan Lewis, one of the many Safe and Sane fireworks vendors on the Central Coast, says these legal fireworks will be sold from June 28 through July 4, with profits from their sales going to benefit local nonprofit organizations.

"Nothing gets that tall," Lewis said in regards to the "grounder" Safe and Sane fireworks he sells. "Nothing gets really high to create aerial fireworks that are destructive to the dogs and the elderly that are getting so upset about those fireworks."

In Lompoc, Safe and Sane fireworks are only allowed to be set off on July 4th, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

City leaders say residents may also submit a "Block Party" application to get together with friends and family and ignite your Safe and Sane fireworks on closed city streets.

The Lompoc Fire and Police Departments would also like to remind the community that all fireworks that explode or fly through the air are considered illegal. Violators may face fines, citations, and possible jail time.