City of Lompoc hires first female fire chief

Lompoc city officials announced the hiring of their first female first chief on Wednesday.

Alicia Welch, a veteran fire service professional with 29 years of experience in firefighting, will start the position on Monday, Aug. 9.

A badge pinning and swearing-in ceremony will take place during the Lompoc City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Interim Fire Chief Brian Federmann has filled the role of fire chief since August 2020, following the retirement of former Chief Gerald Kuras.

Chief Welch served in various capacities with the Los Angeles City Fire Department from 1990 to 2017, rising in the ranks from firefighter to battalion chief. Most recently, Chief Welch was the fire chief for the City of Golden, Colorado, where she held the position since November 2018 to this summer.

"I am excited to join the fantastic team of professional firefighters in Lompoc Fire, and look forward to carrying on the tradition of quality fire and emergency services that they work hard on each day," said Welch.