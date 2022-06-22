City of Lompoc to hold 4th of July Family Fun Day

The City of Lompoc will hold a Fourth of July Family Fun Day starting at noon at Ryon Park with free admission.

People can take part in a patriotic bike parade at 11 a.m. that starts at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building and ends at Ryon Park, with a limited number of bike helmets being given away to children. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the park, there will be live music from The Fossils along with food trucks, inflatables, face painting and more.

Fireworks, smoking, vaping and alcohol consumption will not be permitted at the event. Pets are welcome but they must be leashed.

Due to the absence of a safe and suitable location, the City of Lompoc will not hold a city-sponsored fireworks show this year.

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the family fun day can call Lompoc Parks Recreation staff at (805) 875-8100.

