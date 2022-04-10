City of Lompoc wraps up Spring Carnival

The City of Lompoc is closing out its weekend-long Spring Carnival on Sunday, April 10.

The carnival kicked off at Lompoc's Ryon Park on Thursday, April 7, featuring rides, games, and carnival food concessions.

This carnival is separate from Lompoc's annual Flower Festival hosted by the Lompoc Valley Festival Association, scheduled for May 6 to 8.

Entrance to the carnival is free and open to the public, with ride tickets and wristbands available for purchase.

The carnival was presented by traveling amusement company Paul Maurer Shows of Huntington Beach which produces and supports more than 90 events each year throughout the Western United States, according to the company's website.