Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Morro Bay gives out free Thanksgiving meals to community

Thanksgiving.JPG
KSBY stock image
Thanksgiving.JPG
Posted
and last updated

The City of Morro Bay is hosting its 26th annual Community Free Thanksgiving Dinner.

The event will run from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Morro Bay Community Center, on 1001 Kennedy Way.

Organizers say no reservation is needed, however, there won't be a sit-down dinner like in previous years.

Instead, those who stop by can pick up their meal either by drive-up or walk-up.

“They can come and they can pick up meals and share them with a neighbor, or just go down to the waterfront and enjoy a beautiful meal in a beautiful setting,” said Linda Winters, the Event Coordinator.

For free home delivery, you can call 805-772-4421 and leave a message with your name and phone number.

This event is presented by the Morro Bay Lions Club.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg