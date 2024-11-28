City of Morro Bay gives out free Thanksgiving meals to community

The City of Morro Bay is hosting its 26th annual Community Free Thanksgiving Dinner.

The event will run from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Morro Bay Community Center, on 1001 Kennedy Way.

Organizers say no reservation is needed, however, there won't be a sit-down dinner like in previous years.

Instead, those who stop by can pick up their meal either by drive-up or walk-up.

“They can come and they can pick up meals and share them with a neighbor, or just go down to the waterfront and enjoy a beautiful meal in a beautiful setting,” said Linda Winters, the Event Coordinator.

For free home delivery, you can call 805-772-4421 and leave a message with your name and phone number.

This event is presented by the Morro Bay Lions Club.