City of Morro Bay names interim city manager

The City of Morro Bay has preliminarily named Greg Carpenter as Interim City Manager.

The city council is expected to approve his contract at its February 28 meeting.

If approved, Carpenter will take over for City Manager Scott Collins who is leaving in March for a new job with the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo.

Carpenter previously served as City Manager and Director of Planning and Building Safety for the City of El Segundo, Zoning Administrator and Planning Bureau Manager for the City of Long Beach, and Interim City Manager for Paso Robles.

His first day with the City of Morro Bay will be March 13.

Officials say the city has contracted with Mosaic Public Partners to conduct the search for a new city manager. They say public surveys will be coming out soon to collect input on what community members would like to see in a new city manager.