City of Morro Bay seeking input on future police chief

The city of Morro Bay is currently in the process of receiving input from the community through a survey on the qualities, characteristics, and experiences that residents hope to see in the next chief of police.

The current City of Morro Bay Police Chief, Jody Cox, is retiring from the Morro Bay Police Department at the end of 2022.

Feedback is anonymous and will help the city identify the knowledge, skillsets, and suitability for the position, and help identify priorities for the next chief of police.

The survey is brief, with only eight questions.