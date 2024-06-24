City of Morro Bay wants to know your thoughts on new container prototype

Morro Bay's maintenance division has installed a new trash and recycle planter-container at Anchor Memorial Park.

The new design is a prototype, and if it proves a success, more will replace old trash and recycling containers throughout the downtown and waterfront areas, according to the City.

The new containers would also reportedly be crafted, manufactured and purchased locally.

They also have more room for recycling and are weather and termite resistant.

The city wants to know your thoughts on the new containers. It is asked that you send them via email to Carlos Mendoza, the Maintenance Superintendent at cmendoza@morrobayca.gov.