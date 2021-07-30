City of Morro Bay welcomes new fire chief

Community members gathered at the Morro Bay Fire Station to say goodbye to Fire Chief Steve Knuckles and welcome new Fire Chief Daniel McCrain.

The ceremony brought firefighters from around Morro Bay, family members, city workers and city residents together.

As Chief Knuckles officially retired, the Morro Bay City Manager gave him a box that displayed all his badges.

Chief Knuckles says that as he retires, he will miss watching his fire crews get the work done.

"We get to go in people's homes. We get to make a difference in people's lives," he said. "That's what I love about our profession, that we always try to find a way to say yes."

Then Daniel McCrain was sworn in as the Fire Chief of Morro Bay. He says he wants to find the best way to take the department and community in a positive direction.

"To be selected for this position is truly humbling," Chief McCrain said. "It's a great privilege, a great honor and a great responsibility."