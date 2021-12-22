City of Paso Robles appoints new chief of police

The City of Paso Robles announced the appointment of their new police chief, Damien Nord.

Chief Nord assumed his new position with the city on Tuesday.

Chief Nord began his career with the Kern County Sheriff's Office in 1998 as a detention deputy, later promoted to deputy sheriff in 2001. He worked his way through the ranks serving as a detective, sergeant, lieutenant, commander, and most recently as a chief deputy in charge of the investigations and detentions bureaus.

Chief Nord has prior local experience having worked for the City of Paso Robles as a police officer in 2007.

"I'm excited the city was able to recruit a top-notch police chief like Damian Nord," said City Manager Ty Lewis, "Chief Nord brings a wealth of experience, strong character, and positive energy to our community. Chief Nord's proven ability to effectively work with diverse communities, like Paso Robles, will serve us well."

Chief Nord is replacing interim police chief Stephen Lampe, who retires at the end of the year.

"I am honored to be joining the City of Paso Robles and a team of talented professionals," says Chief Nord. "I look forward to working with everyone to keep the city safe, build trust and strong partnerships throughout the community."

Chief Nord is in the process of relocating to Paso Robles from Bakersfield.