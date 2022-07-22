City of Paso Robles considers allowing marijuana dispensaries

The City of Paso Robles is looking into the possibility of allowing marijuana dispensaries.

Right now, only medicinal deliveries are allowed within the City of Paso Robles.

There are no storefront locations in all of North County, but that could change.

“I’m glad that the city is starting to move forward, seems like they’re moving in the right direction,” said Ernest Hall, Owner of Dubbs Green Garden Collective.

The Paso Robles City Council is laying the framework for allowing marijuana dispensaries within city limits.

“The regulation top to bottom will be an intensive project requiring a lot of input from the community and the council,” said Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis.

On Tuesday, the council directed staff to move forward with developing a cannabis governance framework. These are rules and regulations that could allow for recreational retail sales.

“Paso is one of the best places you can live on the Central Coast and all we’re missing in Paso Robles is a storefront location,” said Hall. “I’ve been delivering here for a long time now.”

Ernest Hall owns the only operational delivery service for medicinal marijuana based in Paso Robles.

“I would like to do delivery and have a storefront. That way we could reach people who are at home and can’t leave their houses,” he said.

The city is looking to increase tax revenue while drawing customers into the area.

“We know it’s gonna bring in a lot of tax revenue, it’s gonna help out the city in tremendous ways,” said Hall.

“Certainly, there is a mild impact financially from tax revenue that is generated from cannabis delivery,” said Lewis. “Many members of the council have expressed their desire to expand that potential.”

“A lot of the tourists are looking for a place they can just walk into and get their medicine and there’s no place they could find--- so they have to go over the hill to San Luis Obispo or Morro Bay,” added Hall.

Tuesday’s decision the beginning of a long process that will heavily involve public input.

“We certainly encourage the community to reach out to not only their leaders on the city council but also city staff,” said Lewis.

One business owner, meanwhile, is waiting for the green light from the city to apply.

“We’re just looking forward to being a part of it. If the city moves forward, then we’re ready to move forward with them,” said Hall.

The city will host a series of public workshops beginning in August.

We are expecting a better idea of what the regulations will look like by the end of the year.