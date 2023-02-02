City of Paso Robles moving forward with street repairs, airport farming

Paso Robles city leaders are moving forward with plans for continued farming at the city’s airport as well as major street repairs.

The Paso Robles City Council approved millions in funding to repave streets on the west end of the city where people say there has been a growing need for years.

Potholes, tree roots and cracks in the road are a common sight in neighborhoods west of the War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles.

Now, some major street repairs are coming to places like Fairview Lane, Sunset Drive and Panorama Drive.

On January 17th, the Paso Robles City Council approved $3.5 million to repave streets in urgent need of repair with a focus on the area on the west end of the city which scored between 18 and 34 out of 100 on a recent pavement condition survey.

The money for repairs is coming from Measure J funds which is money from a one-percent sales tax hike approved by voters in 2020.

On the other side of town, the city council has renewed an agreement to

continue farming at the city’s airport.

“This fits into maintenance of the airport, it’s an easy way to maintain the airport so we don’t have to hire extra staff to mow all that,” said Airport Manager Mark Scandalis.

The four-year year agreement allows for farming on 800 acres of undeveloped land at the airport.

The Paso Robles Airport and Cal Poly are continuing work on applying for a spaceport license proposed earlier this year.