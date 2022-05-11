City of Paso Robles receives approval to completely manage vegetation in Salinas Riverbed

The City of Paso Robles has received approval for the Salinas River Vegetation Management Project.

Currently, all work that has been done in the Salinas Riverbed corridor has been performed under emergency authorization.

On April 29, the City of Paso Robles received the Lake and Streambed Alteration Agreement (LSAA), from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), authorizing them to move forward with the project.

The LSAA was the last regulatory approval process in order for the city to manage the vegetation in the Salinas River and reduce the wildfire risk to the community.

City leaders say the development of the LSAA spanned more than two years and is the first of its kind approved by the CDFW.

Continuing vegetation management within the corridor required a California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review, a long-term permit from the Regional Water Quality Control Board, a LSAA, and a 5-Year Vegetation Management Plan.

City leaders say this is a significant accomplishment and hopefully it provides a road map for others to follow.

Right now goats are grazing approximately 100 acres within the Salinas River corridor.