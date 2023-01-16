City of San Luis Obispo creates webpage for storm recovery information

The City of San Luis Obispo has created a webpage with storm recovery information for city residents and businesses.
The webpage includes information on the following:
- How to volunteer
- Property damage assessments
- List of licensed contractors
- Clean-up and debris removal
- How to report storm damage
- How to report price gouging
- How to request debris removal
- How to request maintenance for public spaces
Click here to access the city's webpage.
For storm recovery information from the County of San Luis Obispo, click here.