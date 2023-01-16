Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of San Luis Obispo creates webpage for storm recovery information

slo flooding image.png
City of San Luis Obispo
slo flooding image.png
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 16:29:28-05

The City of San Luis Obispo has created a webpage with storm recovery information for city residents and businesses.

The webpage includes information on the following:

  • How to volunteer
  • Property damage assessments
  • List of licensed contractors
  • Clean-up and debris removal
  • How to report storm damage
  • How to report price gouging
  • How to request debris removal
  • How to request maintenance for public spaces

Click here to access the city's webpage.

For storm recovery information from the County of San Luis Obispo, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png