City of San Luis Obispo extends Summer Box Art submission date

The City of San Luis Obispo has extended the submission due date for its Summer Box Art program in hopes of gaining more designs.

The deadline has been extended to Monday, June 24th at 5 p.m.

This time around, there are no age limits, meaning young artists can join in with an adult.

And, the design can be digitized this year because artists will be using vinyl wraps to cover the boxes instead of painting.

The program allows local artists to paint utility boxes to showcase their vibrant work throughout the community.

It started in 2010 as an anti-graffiti measure, and by 2016 the city council adopted it as a regular program.

An art Selection Jury will be recommending the selected artwork to the City’s Community Development Director for final approval. The City will pay an $800 stipend for selected box art renderings.

Anyone can apply and fill out an application for the program.

