City of San Luis Obispo hosts Earth Day Fair

After a two-year pause due to COVID-19, the San Luis Obispo County Earth Day Fair will take place on Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obipso.

The fair will be put on by Earth Day Alliance, Inc., and admission to the educational event is free and open to the public.

Earth Day provides nonprofits, businesses, clubs, schools, neighborhoods, and families an opportunity to share their message to help protect and preserve their natural environment for present and future generations.

Free events like Earth Day have been creating public awareness to demonstrate how individual actions contribute to the health of the planet.