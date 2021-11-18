City of San Luis Obispo invests in pilot child care project

The City of San Luis Obispo is investing $54,000 dollars in a pilot child care project.

The Community Action Partnership's project will increase child care options in San Luis Obispo over the next year.

Child care businesses will be able to apply for a $5,000 grant with the aim to add 10 new businesses.

CAPSLO officials say the investment would not only help the child care services, but also the community at large.

"By investing in child care, you're not only supporting that individual business, but you're also potentially unlocking child care slots or capacities in the community," said Shana Paulson, CAPSLO Children Services Manager. "We know that our local workforce, and therefore their employers in the community, are reliant on stable quality child care for children, so this is a really exciting opportunity to invest in a new business startup."

CAPSLO says grant applications will be available soon. To keep up with the program visit this website.