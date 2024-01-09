City of San Luis Obispo invites community members to serve on city advisory bodies

The City of San Luis Obispo is inviting community members to serve on the city's advisory bodies.

City officials said the city council is set to fill 21 volunteer positions on various advisory committees, boards, and commissions, including the Active Transportation Committee, Cultural Heritage Committee, and Housing Authority Board.

The role of these advisory bodies is to provide recommendations to city officials on "matters what will affect the community and shape the future of San Luis Obispo," according to the press release.

“Serving on a City Advisory Body is a rewarding way to make a real difference in San Luis Obispo,” said Mayor Erica A. Stewart. “Community members are the underpinning of local government, and we need people who are interested in representing their community on issues that matter most.”

The deadline to apply is January 21. Click herefor more information about SLO City Advisory Bodies.