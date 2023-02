The city of San Luis Obispo is offering to fill four free sandbags for residents to prepare their homes for possible flooding.

Pick-up locations are placed throughout town. You will need to bring your own bags.

Bags can be purchased at Home Depot, Farm Supply Co., and Miner's Hardware.

Sand is being placed in parking lots at 25 Prado Rd., 1175 Los Osos Valley Rd.,190 Santa Rosa ST., and 900 Southwood Dr.