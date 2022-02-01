City of San Luis Obispo offers $100 to midweek travelers

The City of San Luis Obispo announced on Monday that it is offering a limited time promotion worth $100 for travelers who book and stay from Feb.1 through Mar. 31.

In order to receive the deal, travelers need to book two consecutive nights from Sunday through Thursday at any San Luis Obispo lodging property of their choice and the first 500 stays will be awarded a gift card bundle to redeem at various local businesses.

"This promotion takes the best of both of those fantastic programs, combines them, and really helps connect those visitors in our community with all of our wonderful local establishments," City of San Luis Obispo Tourism Manager Molly Cano said.

The initiative is aimed at helping travelers experience the city like a local with expertly curated themed itineraries to help guide them.

Themes to choose from include: Wine & Dine, Adventurous, Family-Friendly, Art-Loving or Roaming Weekender.

To participate, travelers must forward their new booking confirmation email to info@visitslo.com .

After arriving in San Luis Obispo, travelers need to visit the Visitor Center where they will get to choose their itinerary and receive the $100 gift card bundle.

Bookings made before the Feb.1 promotion start date will not qualify and entries must be sent prior to check-in as entries upon arrival will not be accepted.

For additional questions regarding the offer, email info@visitslo.com.

