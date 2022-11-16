City of San Luis Obispo seeking input from community members

The City of San Luis Obispo is seeking input from all community members to help establish priorities that will guide the city’s next two-year financial plan.

The city is seeking community feedback via an online survey to better prioritize city resources and budget to achieve the goals that are most important to the community over the next two years.

Community members can weigh in by completing the city’s online 2023-25 Community Priorities Survey.

The deadline to submit feedback is December 15, at 11:59 p.m.

This input will be considered as the city council establishes the major city goals that will guide the city’s 2023-25 financial plan. The goals identified will represent the most important, highest priority goals for the city to work toward accomplishing from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2025.

City staff will compile community feedback for the city council to review in advance of an in-person community forum in January and the council goal-setting workshop in February.

During the workshop, the council will officially set the goals for the next two years. A preliminary budget will then be presented to the city council in April and the final 2023-25 financial plan adoption in June.

To receive updates from the city, please register for city news e-notifications on the city’s website or follow the City of San Luis Obispo on social media.