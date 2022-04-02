City of San Luis Obispo to host Children's Day in the Plaza celebration

The San Luis Obispo County Child Care Planning Council will host the Annual Children's Day in the Plaza celebration on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will take place at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo and will feature a day of hands-on visual, literary, science, and performing arts activities.

Participating booths provided by community organizations and companies will provide learning opportunities and performances for children and their families.

April is the Month of the Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Council wants to commit itself to ensuring that each and every child has access to a high-quality early environment at home, school, and in the community to promote their optimal growth and development.

Saturday, April 2 is also the Nipomo Kids' Day & Egg Hunt at the Nipomo Community Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.