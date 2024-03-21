City of San Luis Obispo wants community input on parking rate study. Here's how to get involved.

The City of San Luis Obispo is inviting community members to join the upcoming Parking Rate Study Workshops and provide their input.

Officials said results from the previous community meetings and the online survey will be presented during these workshops. Community members will also be asked to provide comments on the draft recommendations for parking in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The first Parking Rate Study Community Meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 4. Community members will join city officials in person at the Ludwick Community Center located at 864 Santa Rosa Street.

The second workshop will take place virtually via Zoom from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on April 5.

City officials said staff will then incorporate community input into the proposed solutions for the City Council to consider during a study session on April 16 at 5:30 p.m.

That meeting is set to take place at the Council Chamber at City Hall.

The final solution will be recommended to the City Council in a final 2024 Parking Rate Study report in June, according to the press release.