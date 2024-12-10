City of San Luis Obispo welcomes new council members in swearing-in ceremony

The City of San Luis Obispo welcomed new council members while honoring old ones during a swearing-in ceremony Monday.

According to the city's Facebook page, a special meeting was held to thank outgoing council member Andy Pease for her dedication to the community during her term.

New members like Mike Boswell were then welcomed and sworn in, alongside Mayor Erica A. Stewart and council member Jan Marx. The same night, council member Michelle Shoresman was appointed as the city council's new vice mayor.