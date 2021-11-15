City of San Luis Obispo's 'Buy Local Bonus' program returns for the holidays

Community members and businesses in San Luis Obispo can once again participate in the city's 'Buy Local Bonus' program.

The city partners with the chamber of commerce to purchase up to $25 gift cards from various local businesses which they will then hand out to shoppers who turn in $100 worth of receipts from city businesses.

Beginning Nov. 15, businesses such as retail shops, restaurants, fitness centers or personal service businesses within the city can participate.

The city says they will purchase up to $625 in gift cards from the business which will then be distributed to shoppers for the duration of the program.

To read business qualifications and to fill out a form to participate, visit this website.

This is the second year the city and the chamber have put on this program to support small, local businesses that are struggling during the pandemic.

For shoppers who are spending their dollars locally, starting Nov. 15, if you spend $100 at a business within San Luis Obispo you can receive a $25 gift card to support another business.

To find out how to collect your gift certificate, click here.

The 'Buy Local Bonus' program will continue until the funds are exhausted, shoppers are allowed to qualify up to three separate times to receive a $25 gift card.