City of Santa Barbara awarded $20K to expand urban forest

Santa Barbara Beautiful, a nonprofit organization, has awarded the city’s Urban Forestry program a $20,000 grant to support tree-planting efforts in 2023.

The 2023 funding will be used to purchase more than 200 trees sized 15 gallons or larger.

Once planted, the new trees will be added to the Urban Forestry program’s maintenance and watering schedule, with extra attention given in the first two to three years to ensure the survival and establishment of the young trees after transplanting.

As the trees become established and require less intense maintenance, additional trees can be planted and added to the program’s maintenance schedule. This approach ensures that plantings do not outpace the staff and financial resources needed to maintain Santa Barbara’s urban forest.

The 57-year partnership between the organization and the Urban Forestry program has led to the planting of over 13,000 street trees – trees located in the parkway between the sidewalk and the street curb.

Street tree planting has been a collaborative effort between the city and Santa Barbara Beautiful since shortly after the organization’s inception in 1965.

The public can support Santa Barbara Beautiful’s ongoing tree-planting efforts by making a direct donation or participating in the Commemorative Tree Program and dedicating an available street tree with a commemorative plaque.

City officials say that with over 450 tree species, Santa Barbara has one of the most diverse urban forests in California.