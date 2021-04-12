City of Santa Barbara seeking community input in new police chief recruitement

The City of Santa Barbara is seeking input from the community as they begin their search for a new police chief.

This comes following the retirement of Police Chief Lori Luhnow on Feb. 13, 2021.

The city wants to learn more about the community's expectations and priorities as they relate to the next chief.

A community survey is now available to help guide the city's efforts as they consider operational strategies of the department and the selection of the next police chief.

City officials say the timeline for the selection of a new police chief could take six months to complete with the following milestones:

· Community input period

· Recruitment open and applications accepted

· Panel interviews which will include both professional experts and community stakeholders

· Finalist selection

The survey will close at midnight on April 19, 2021.

Click here to participate in the survey.