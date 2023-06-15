City of Santa Barbara seeking feedback on outdoor dining at community forum

The city of Santa Barbara is seeking feedback on outdoor dining at a community forum that will be held next week.

In May 2020, the city authorized restaurants to construct temporary parklets in the street or temporarily expand outdoor dining facilities into parking lots and private property in response to COVID-related restrictions on indoor business operations.

However, the ordinance authorizing temporary outdoor dining facilities will expire at the end of this year.

The city is exploring whether to extend the authority for outdoor dining in the public right-of-way and if the community desires permanent, expanded outdoor dining.

The community is asked to complete a brief online survey about outdoor dining.

The public can also attend an in-person community forum that will be held on Tuesday, June 20, at 8:30 a.m. in the Faulkner Gallery, located in the Central Library at 40 E. Anapamu Street.