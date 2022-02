The City of Santa Barbara is working with businesses to establish a 20-foot fire lane along the State Street Promenade.

The move means that restaurants and other businesses may have to adjust their outdoor dining or retail spaces.

The deadline for businesses to make way for the fire lane is March 8. In the meantime, city staff are working with businesses to help them adjust to the move.

Appointments can be made by calling the city at (805) 564-5656.