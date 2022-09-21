City of Santa Maria begins annual street maintenance project

The city of Santa Maria began its annual street maintenance project Wednesday. Drivers are advised that temporary, short delays will occur on some Santa Maria streets.

Construction will move quickly from street to street. Parking will not be allowed on the streets in active construction areas. Contractors would post notices on the streets with the date and times when parking is prohibited.

Some of the highly traveled streets affected by the project would include Stowell, Skyway, and Depot. Residential areas including areas north of Donovan Between Blosser to Railroad, and south of Main between Russel and Bradley will also be affected.

Road work includes applying a chip seal, which is a road maintenance treatment that would protect and extend pavement life. The treatment normally takes 4-5 hours or more depending on weather conditions. Contractors will open the roadway to traffic once the material is cured.

Click here for more information about the city's project and construction work schedule.

