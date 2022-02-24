City of Santa Maria completes roadway safety project along Broadway Street

The City of Santa Maria completed a road improvement project along a busy stretch of Broadway Street near the Santa Maria Mall.

Public works crews have finished extending the southbound left-turn lane onto Main Street. The city hopes that the move will reduce congestion in the area.

The median gap was also closed at West Chapel Street in an effort to prevent crashes involving drivers turning onto and off of Broadway.

The project has been in the works since January 25th.

With minimal weather-related delays, construction was finished four days ahead of the estimated completion date of Feb. 28.